Bengaluru

Former councillor’s wife found dead

A 35-year-old woman allegedly ended her life over a family feud at her house in Basavanapura in K.R. Puram police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinoda, wife of Jayaprakash, a former BBMP councillor. The couple has a three-year-old child.

The police said the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Jayaprakash, who was at home, found her body in the bedroom.

The police shifted the body for postmortem. The police have taken up a case and are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

