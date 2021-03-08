Former councillor’s employee found dead

A 30-year-old man working in the office of a former BBMP councillor allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in Kalasipalyam on Sunday.

The deceased, Prabhu Pandi, was working in the office of Dhanraj, which is situated on the top floor of a residential building in Kalasipalyam.

According to the police, Prabhu was a native of Madurai. He was staying with his family in Kempegowdanagar. He started working in the office of the former councillor four years ago. On Sunday, a neighbour found Prabhu’s body on the terrace of the building and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot, and after a preliminary inquiry, shifted the body for post-mortem.

While his family suspect foul play, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.