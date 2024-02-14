GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former councillor Padmaraj arrested for threat call to BJP MLA K. Gopalaiah

February 14, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested former Bengaluru councillor Padmaraj, who allegedly threatened to kill the BJP member and former Minister K. Gopalaiah, Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed the Legislative Assembly.

A threat call received by Mr. Gopalaiah on Tuesday night rocked the House on Wednesday as Opposition members demanded the immediate arrest of Padmaraj, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Mr. Gopalaiah said the former councillor called him late on Tuesday. “I can’t repeat his abusive words. He runs clubs in the city and has sought help from me several times. He has also threatened several members including S. Suresh Kumar and R. Ashok in the past,” Mr. Gopalaiah said.

Speaker U.T. Khader too told the government to arrest the former councillor by Wednesday evening or suspend the Sub Inspector of the police station concerned.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who represents Mahalaxmi Layout constituency in the city, also sought protection for him and his family members.

In the Council, while Deputy Chairman (in chair) M.K. Pranesh appealed to members not to politicise the issue, the House witnessed uproar as the BJP members demanded an answer from Mr. Parameshwar.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge at one point said, “When I was issued a threat publicly (by Manikan Rathod) in a media conference, no one expressed concern. Later you (the BJP) gave him ticket to contest against me in Chittapur.”

Meanwhile, the Kamakshipalya police booked the former councillor, took him into custody for questioning. DCP West Division S. Girish said that an FIR has been registered. The inquiry is still in a preliminary stage and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the alleged threat, he said.

