Former councillor arrested in DJ Halli violence case

Central Crime Branch police arrested former councillor AK Zakir on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the DJ Halli-KG Halli violence case.

Zakir was on the run since August 18 after CCB issued a notice to him for the second time.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed the arrest.

The CCB had arrested former Mayor R. Sampath Raj earlier and he has been by questioned both the CCB and NIA officials since.

Zakir has been charged by the CCB of mobilising people and instigating and executing violent attacks on MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house .

The CCB had summoned and questioned both Sampath Raj and Zakir on August 18, but he fled after the second notice was issued. Sampath Raj got admitted to a hospital while Zakir escaped, the police said.

After being discharged from hospital, Sampath Raj joined Zakir and the duo had taken shelter in a farm house in Nagarahole. The CCB had arrested Riyazuddin, a civil contractor and close aid of Sampath Raj on November 7 for allegedly giving the accused shelter.