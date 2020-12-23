Former councillor accused of threatening shopkeeper

23 December 2020 00:50 IST

The Wilson Garden police registered a case against a former civic councillor for allegedly abusing and threatening a shopkeeper on Monday.

Based on a complaint filed by shopkeeper Pooja Agarwal, 40, the police have registered an FIR against Dhanraj for criminal intimidation and trespassing. In her statement, the complainant said the former councillor of Dharmaraya Swamy temple ward in Chickpet came to her hardware store and asked for a particular brand of pipe.

“Pooja was with her father-in-law Sawarmal Agarwal, 67, when Dhanraj visited the shop at around 2 p.m.,” said the police. When she told him the cost, he allegedly started verbally abusing her. Pooja told the police that when she asked him to leave the premises, he threatened her. “In her statement, she said that the accused told her that she was an ‘outsider’,” said the police.

Advertising

Advertising