Former councillor accused of threatening shopkeeper

The Wilson Garden police registered a case against a former civic councillor for allegedly abusing and threatening a shopkeeper on Monday.
Based on a complaint filed by shopkeeper Pooja Agarwal, 40, the police have registered an FIR against Dhanraj for criminal intimidation and trespassing. In her statement, the complainant said the former councillor of Dharmaraya Swamy temple ward in Chickpet came to her hardware store and asked for a particular brand of pipe.
“Pooja was with her father-in-law Sawarmal Agarwal, 67, when Dhanraj visited the shop at around 2 p.m.,” said the police. When she told him the cost, he allegedly started verbally abusing her. Pooja told the police that when she asked him to leave the premises, he threatened her. “In her statement, she said that the accused told her that she was an ‘outsider’,” said the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath