Former CEO of Guru Raghavendra Bank found dead

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 22:34 IST

M. Vasudeva Maiya, 70, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Ltd., that has been in the eye of the storm over alleged irregularities to the tune of ₹1400 crore, was found dead in his car parked by the roadside in Subramanyapura police limits, away from his home in Chikkalasandra, on Monday night.

The police are waiting for forensic teams to reach the spot, for collection of evidence before the car is opened and the body retrieved. While suicide is suspected, a senior police official said it was too premature to speculate on the cause of death.

Vasudeva Maiya was among other officials of the bank recently raided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the State in connection with the alleged large-scale irregularities in the bank. Multiple agencies - Enforcement Directorate, Criminal Investigation Department, Reserve Bank of India and Registrar of Co-operative Societies - are probing the alleged irregularities.

The bank has been in the news since January 2020, when the Reserve Bank of India stopped all banking activity and imposed withdrawal limits for depositors owing to large Non-Performing Assets. A probe by RBI and Registrar of Co-operative Societies had indicated the irregularities to the tune of ₹1400 crore. This included diversion of deposits by banks and disbursal of loans worth ₹150 crore to 60 fictitious customers. The probe revealed that while the bank had consistently claimed its NPAs to be around 1% of its turnover in all its publicity material, it was in fact around 25%-30%.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani (104) for help.