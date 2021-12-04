Former Bigg Boss contestant assaulted

Bengaluru

04 December 2021 01:15 IST

‘Kirik’ Keerthi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, was allegedly assaulted with a beer bottle at a pub by a patron in Sadashivanagar on Thursday night.

Mr. Keerthi reportedly took objection to the patron sitting at the next table taking a photo of him. “The duo had an argument and as it went out of hand, the patron attacked Mr. Keerthi with a beer bottle on the head. He suffered minor injuries,” said the police.

A case has been registered at Sadashivanagar police station.

