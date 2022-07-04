Former Bengaluru Urban DC arrested in corruption case

Former Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) J. Manjunath, who was shunted out last week, was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday for his alleged involvement in a corruption case, which they are probing.

The arrest came in the wake of the High Court of Karnataka reprimanding the ACB for taking a soft stand against senior officials while probing the case.

After the whip, the ACB officials summoned Mr. Manjunath and had questioned him for few hours and recorded his statement.

The case pertains to the ACB arresting Deputy Tahsildar P.S. Mahesh, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh from an Anekal resident for an official favor in a land dispute case.

On May 22, ACB officials arrested Mr. Mahesh and a court assistant Chetan Kumar. Though the landowner, Azam Khan, and Mahesh, in their statement, said that Mr. Manjunath had demanded the bribe, his name was not included in the FIR, which received flak from the court, following which Mr. Manjunath’s name was added as an accused in the FIR.

The investigation led to links with the DC, following which the State government on Friday shunted him out. Mr. Manjunath was posted as Director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Bengaluru, while Sangappa, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru (Urban), was given the additional charge as DC, Bengaluru (Urban).