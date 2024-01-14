Former BDA official, now 90, faces criminal case for allotting site to his wife fraudulently

January 14, 2024 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

It took 30 years for the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) vigilance cell authorities to probe and unearth an incident where a former deputy secretary misused his power and forged documents to allot a BDA site to his wife. Now the 90-year-old former official and his 87-year-old wife face a criminal case and have been issued a summons to face an inquiry. However, the former BDA official is bedridden, the police said.

Based on a complaint from the BDA vigilance cell, the Seshadripuram police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery against Shankar Raj Urs B.T. and his wife, Vijayalakshmi Urs.

In his complaint, Sanjeevrayappa T., police inspector STF and Vigilence, BDA, said the fraud occurred between February 1992 and September 1994 when Shanka Raj Urs was serving in the BDA and he allotted a corner site on West of Chord Road III Stage, 4th Block to his wife not only by misusing his power but also based on forged documents.

The incident came to light when the STF and Vigilance cell, based on a tip-off, verified the documents and found irregularities. Based on the complaint, the police have issued a notice to Shankar Raj Urs and his wife.

Based on their statement, the police will submit a report requesting necessary directions from the court.

