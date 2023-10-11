Former BBMP war room employee arrested for running job racket

October 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Halasuru Gate police arrested a 24-year-old youth who had allegedly cheated many unemployed youths promising jobs in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The accused has been identified as Harsha, a resident of Jambusavari Dinne in J.P. Nagar who was working as a contract employee in the BBMP war room during pandemic.

After completing his contract, he was unemployed and looked for an easy way to make money. In the guise of an influential person having contacts in the BBMP office, Harsha offered the job of marshal to gullible people. He took ₹3,000 from each of the over 200 aspirants he managed to convince. He also issued fake appointment letters to them.

The fraud came to light when one of the victims, Sandeep L., went to the BBMP office with the appointment letter and realized it was fake. He then approached the police on October 3. Based on his complaint, the police tracked down Harsha on Wednesday (October 11) and recovered ₹6 lakh from him.

