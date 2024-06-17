Former BBMP councillors oppose proposal to split BBMP into multiple corporations

Karnataka government reportedly being keen to split the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple corporations has now angered former councillors cutting across party lines as they were not consulted before the decision. They also see this as a ploy by the city MLAs to further delay civic polls, due since September 2020.

Former councillors citing failure of this model in Delhi argue that splitting the BBMP will not help Bengaluru resolve the governance issues the city faces presently. They argue that the London’s Borough model would not work for Bengaluru and alleged the city MLAs were pushing for this.

A former councillor from Congress talking to The Hindu said “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have not even consulted a single councillor before taking the decision. The councillors who manage the State of affairs at the ward level have a better understanding of what the city needs than the local MLAs.” He further said that the current proposal to divide the civic body into four or five corporations with 400 wards would not bring any ease of administration, but will only add financial disparity between these corporations.

Another former councillor said elected representatives in the wards are the wheels of Bengaluru, without them the city will not function properly. Leaving these people out in such a major decision was wrong.

N.R. Ramesh, a former BJP councillor said Delhi City Corporation, which was split when the BJP was in power, was a failure and it was later merged again. “After splitting into East, South, and North corporations, East was gathering ₹11,000 crore revenue, while South was collecting ₹1,800 crore. The North was collecting ₹4,200 crore. The South was not able to implement development projects. In a similar way here in Bengaluru, the corporation that will have Mahadevapura will become the richest because of the 3856 IT companies located there. This corporation will collect more property tax. The corporation which will have the West and Dasarahalli will not have adequate revenue base at all,” he said.