Forgery case registered against private school in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau October 30, 2022 16:12 IST

The Kodigehalli police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against Narayana Olympiad School for allegedly creating a fake NOC letter from the department of fire and emergency services. | Photo Credit: SOMASHEKARA GRN

The Kodigehalli police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against a private school for allegedly creating a fake NOC letter from the department of fire and emergency services. In his complaint, Mahesh R, Chief Fire Officer, High Grounds Fire Station, West Range, alleged the management of Narayana Olympiad School situated at AMCO Layout in Sahakarnagar had forged the NOC letter with the sign and signature of a fictitious officer to apply for the renewal of the license to operate. The forgery came to light when the officials, based on a tip-off, cross-checked the details and filed a report with the department before initiating legal action. NOC mandatory for commercial establishments It is mandatory for all the commercial establishments to obtain NOC and seek the clearance from the fire department. The department officials will inspect the building and give a suggestion based on National Building Code, considering the risk and hazardous factors, a senior officer said. However, the school neither applied for the NOC nor contacted for any clearance from the department, which indicates that the school has may violations and thus forged the letter, said the officer.



