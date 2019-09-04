Forged air ticket: Yemeni man questioned

A businessman from Yemen was caught by security personnel after he entered the Kempegowda International Airport terminal with a forged ticket. He said he wanted to drop his pregnant wife, who was travelling alone to Jeddah on Sunday. While the ticket got him entry into the airport, he got caught while exiting it, said the police.

The accused, Wesam Mohammed, 35, told the police that he wanted to escort his wife to the security checkpoint as she was not fluent in local languages. “He said he had no intention of committing an offence, but was worried that she would have a problem communicating with personnel at the airport,” said the police.

He made a copy of his wife’s ticket and forged his name on to it. After dropping his wife at the security check, he tried to leave through the exit but was questioned by security personnel who realised he had a fake ticket. They handed him over to the airport police who filed an FIR. “A detailed inquiry found no foul play, and Wesam was later released on station bail,” a senior police officer said .