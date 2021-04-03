Forest fire on Jnana Bharathi campus

The forest fire at Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus restarted again on Friday night.

A forest fire erupted at Bangalore University’s campus, Jnana Bharathi, and spread close to the administrative block on Friday morning.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel said five fire tenders put out the blaze. However, fire re-started on Friday night and a fire tender was rushed to the spot. It was still on the campus at the time of going to press.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, said that such fires were common during summer as the campus housed dense forests. “There is no damage to any property or people,” he said.

According to officials of the university, the fire was noticed late as it was a government holiday.