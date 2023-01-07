HamberMenu
Forest dept. on lookout for leopard, two cubs spotted near Nagarbhavi

January 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The forest department officials are keeping watch following reports that a leopard and two cubs were spotted in the outskirts of the city on Friday night.

A Leopard and two cubs were reportedly spotted near Nagarbhavi on January 6, however, it has not been sighted since then, said forest department officials.

“We received information that a leopard and two cubs were spotted about five kilometers away from Nagarbhavi and we have deployed teams to keep track of its movements. However, we have not sighted the animal,” said an official.

He added that the leopard is a very agile animal and that it does not stay in one place for a long time, hence, it would have gone back to the forest area.

“We are on the lookout, but it has not showed up which means it has most probably gone back to the forest area. But we will continue to keep a track of the leopard,” he added.

In December last year, two leopards were on the prowl, one in Banashankari 6th stage where it had spotted deer in the Turahalli State Forest area and another near Chikkajala on Kempegowda International Airport Road. The forest department had set up traps to capture the two leopards. The official said that a big cat was trapped and released into the forest area in the Kaggalipura forest range.

