Forest Dept. employee killed on moving train

February 03, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old stenographer working in Aranya Bhavan was robbed on a moving train and murdered while she was returning home from Shivamogga to the city after attending official work on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Annapoorna G., had gone for invigilation work for the Forest Department exam held in Shivamogga and was returning home in a compartment reserved for women, which was reportedly empty.

The brother of the deceased, Bhamhananda Ranade, who was travelling with her to the city, was in a general compartment which was full. After the train reached the city, he tried to call Annapoorna, but her mobile phone was switched off. Thinking that she might have gone home, Bramhanand went to attend official work and later learned that Annapoorna had not returned home and filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, the railway police recovered the body of a woman on the railway tracks near Hirehalli village in Tumakuru and identified the body. The police later recovered the mobile phone, which was switched off, along with a bag containing the clothes of Annapoorna.

The earrings, mangalya chain, and pair of bangles were missing, which led the police to suspect that she was robbed and pushed out of a train when she probably tried to resist the robbery. The city railway police have taken up a case of robbery and murder and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

