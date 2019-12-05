Forest Department refuses to renew lease of Nagawara lake

The Forest Department has rejected a plea by Lumbini Gardens Pvt. Ltd., which was managing and maintaining Nagawara lake for 15 years, to renew the lease on the water body. The firm ran a water park, boating club and artificial beach at the lake.

One of the reasons cited by the Forest Department for not renewing the lease was that the company had not carried out activities in an environmentally friendly way as per the agreement.

“Lumbini Gardens Pvt. Ltd. has carried out activities in excess of the prescribed dimensions with commercial angle in mind, such as building a restaurant,” said the department in an order issued on December 4. The order noted that rain water from the stormwater Drain (SWD) had been blocked from entering the lake; the sluice gate had been removed and a bund had been built.

The department has appealed to the government to withhold the security deposit of ₹14,20,000 as the company has violated tender conditions, including neglecting the wetland area.

“We are thankful to the department for not succumbing to pressure. Such steps will help save the only few ecological, environmental heritages of the city,which were built by Savira Keregala Sardara Kempe Gowda,” said V. Ramprasad, convenor of Friends of Lake, which had been opposed to the private company managing the lake.

He wants politicians and bureaucracy to take issues related to lakes seriously. He urged the Forest Department and the government to take back other water bodies that have been leased to private firms.