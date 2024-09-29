Forest Department officials bust deer hunting racket in Kanakapura

Forest officials busted a deer hunting racket in Kanakapura on Saturday (September 29, 2024).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest officials of the Sathanur Range raided a farm house belonging to one Pradeep in Uyyamballi village and recovered deer meat. However, the accused who were at the farm house, including the owner Pradeep, fled from the backdoor during the raid.

Forest officials have recovered 10 kg of deer meat along with three deer heads and 12 limbs. When the officials raided the location, the accused were packing the meat into nine plastic bags and preparing to transport it out.

The officials suspect that the accused were planning to sell the meat to their customers, mostly hotels and other commercial establishments in and around Kanakapura.

The officials also recovered gun power, country-made guns, head torch, choppers and knives used to cut the meat. Officials said that the accused used country-made guns to hunt down three deer in the forest area for meat.

Forest officials have booked Pradeep and his associates under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Forest Act, 1980, Arms Act, 1959 and have formed special teams to track them down. The officials have sealed down the farm house for further investigation.