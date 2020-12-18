Foreigner held for tampering with ATMs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

18 December 2020 00:29 IST

The Upparpet police have arrested a Colombian for allegedly tampering with ATMs to affix skimming machines. He was caught while planning to plant one such device in an ATM in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday morning.

“The accused, identified as Cristiano, 34, was roaming suspiciously around an ATM near Sapna Book House. Alert bank staff stopped him, but he tried to flee. Passersby and vendors caught hold of him and handed him over to the police,” said a police officer. When they checked his bag, police found a skimming machine. Further probe revealed that there had recently been a spate of complaints of tampered ATMs in the East division. The police suspect that Cristiano had a hand in this.

The accused was handed over to the cybercrime police.

