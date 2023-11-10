November 10, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major drug haul, sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a foreigner and seized MDMA crystals worth ₹10 crore, and some chemicals that he was using to synthesise MDMA crystals in a pressure cooker at home in Bengaluru.

“We were alerted about a man synthesising MDMA at home using a pressure cooker. CCB raided the spot and arrested the suspect. Based on the information he gave during questioning, police seized a huge haul of synthetic drugs from his house in Avalahalli,” said Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Police have seized 5 kg of MDMA crystals and 12.45 kg of Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), 5 kg of Sodium Hydroxide crystals, 5 litres of Hydrochloric Acid, 2.5 litres of Acetone — all raw materials used to synthesise MDMA crystals. They also seized a 5-litre pressure cooker used to synthesise MDMA crystals, a stove, a mobile phone and two digital weighing scales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was one of the major suppliers of MDMA crystals to many peddlers in Bengaluru, apart from peddling it to a diverse clientele spread across India, and even abroad.

Police have booked him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Foreigners Act, 1946. They are questioning him to ascertain how he acquired the knowledge to synthesise MDMA crystals at home, the source for the raw materials, and his clientele.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT