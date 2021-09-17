Foreigner held for making MDMA at home

The Central Crime Branch police arrested a 38-year-old man from Nigeria who was allegedly preparing MDMA crystals from his rented house in Electronics City. According to the police, he had a lab set up in his house and was selling MDMA to clients across the country and even in New Zealand.

A team of officials raided the house in Chamundi Layout and arrested David Joao Malave. The police seized four kg of MDMA crystals worth ₹2 crore along with harmful chemicals and lab equipment used to prepare synthetic drugs.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime) said David and his associates purchased the chemicals needed to prepare synthetic drugs online and from shops in the city. The accused concealed the crystals in the soles of shoes and used the services of private couriers to send the consignments to clients. “Using a similar modus operandi, the accused smuggled drugs to New Zealand,” Mr. Patil added.

David has been taken into custody to ascertain his drug network while efforts are on to track down his associates who are on the run.