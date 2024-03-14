Foreign national woman found dead in hotel in Bengaluru

March 14, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a three-star hotel near BDA office in Seshadripuram police station limits on Wednesday.

The victim, identified by the police as Zareena, had checked into the hotel through a local contact a few days ago. She had come to the city on a tourist visa. She had rented a room in the hotel four days back. The police suspect that she had been assaulted before being killed by strangulation or she suffocated to her death.

The incident came to light on Wednesday around 4.30 p.m. when a caller tried to reach Zareena and later called the front desk to complain that she was not responding. The hotel staff went to check and later opened the door using a spare key, only to find her dead. The manager of the hotel reported the matter to the police. The body has been sent to the Bowring hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

External injuries on the victim suggest that she may have been attacked, the police said. The accused is suspected to be known to the victim, they added.

The police are checking the CCTV camera footage of the hotel and are also going through the register of visitors and guests of the hotel to get leads in the probe. The police are checking the local contact person of Zareena and the person who called her to ascertain their possible link to the death.

