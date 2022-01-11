Foreign national who was preparing MDMA at home arrested

The arrested dealer was using a specially made 10-litre pressure cooker

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a foreign national from Nigeria who was allegedly using a pressure cooker to make MDMA crystals at his residence in Tarabanahalli on Hesaraghatta main road.

The police team recovered synthetic drugs, raw material used to make MDMA, and chemicals worth ₹50 lakh. Among the contraband seized were 900 grams of cocaine and 50 grams ofMDMA crystals. “The pressure cooker he used was a 10-litre custom-made device,” said a CCB official.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said the CCB team conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off. The accused, identified as Richard, was reportedly caught red-handed.

According to the police Richard had come to India in 2019 with his brother on a business visa. “He shifted his base to Bengaluru six months ago and started to manufacture drugs at home, which he would sell to his customers who are from the city and even outside,” said the official.

The investigation so far revealed that Richard learned how to cook drugs from his brother. He sourced the required chemicals from Delhi. He allegedly procured cocaine from his contacts from outside the country. The CCB is probing his network of buyers and suppliers.