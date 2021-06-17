Foreign national held, MDMA powder, marijuana seized

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 01:22 IST

The Vyalikaval police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old foreign national and recovered 1 kg of marijuana and MDMA crystal powder worth ₹65,000 from him.

The accused, Antony Tebechukwu Obdoakor, who hails from Nigeria, was arrested at Vyalikaval while he was allegedly waiting to take delivery of a consignment of drugs.

Antony allegedly confessed that he came to India on a business visa in 2018 and remained in the country even after his passport and visa got expired. He told the police that he had sourced the drugs from his contact, John.

“The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and also under the Foreigners Act,” said a police officer.

He added that the probe was still on and efforts were on to track down John. “We are also probing to see if they are part of a larger network,” said the police officer.