Foreign national arrested for selling drugs, MDMA worth ₹25 lakh seized

The KG Halli police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 500 grams of MDMA worth ₹25 lakh from him. The accused, identified as Nelson Onwugbuo, hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, and had taken rooms in a hotel at Kalyan Nagar, said the police. He was arrested while he was waiting for his client at Charles Ground in Bagalur layout.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team visited the spot and arrested him. “Inquiries revealed that Nelson had been arrested by the Ramamurthy Nagar police last year in a similar case and was remanded into judicial custody. When he came out on bail, he continued to peddle drugs,” said the police, adding that he would sell one gram of MDA for ₹5,000.

The police have booked him under the Passports Act, Foreigners Act and also under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. “We suspect he is part of an inter-State drug racket and further investigations are on,” said the police.