For first time, BMTC launches driving training programme for general public in Bengaluru

In a move to make use of its advanced training infrastructure and provide driving training to the general public, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched a driving training programme for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Heavy Passenger Vehicles (HPV). The initiative aims to generate additional revenue for BMTC while equipping the public with driving skills, opening opportunities in the transport sector.

The programme offers both residential and non-residential options, catering to a wide range of learners. A senior BMTC official said, “The main purpose of launching this programme is to utilise our well-established driving training centre, which has been primarily used to train BMTC drivers. Now, we are extending this service to the general public, so that many people can benefit from it.”

Enrolment starts

The training programme is open for enrollment, and those interested in learning to drive LMVs or HPVs can register by paying the required fee. According to BMTC, applicants for the LMV driving course must be at least 18 years old, while the HPV course requires a minimum age of 20. As part of the application process, candidates must provide proof of their date of birth, such as a Date of Birth Certificate, SSLC Marks Card, Transfer Certificate, or a notary-certified document. Additionally, a valid Aadhaar card and five passport-sized photographs must be submitted.

“The scheme aims to provide quality driving education, enabling participants to secure valid driving licenses upon completion of the course. The programme is now open for registration, and we encourage interested individuals to enrol,” the official added.

Training details and fees

Course Residential Fees Non-Residential Fees Duration Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) ₹13,000 ₹7,000 26 Days Heavy Passenger Vehicle (HPV) ₹16,700 ₹11,000 26 Days

Source: BMTC

Residential and non-residential options

BMTC offers both residential and non-residential options for the courses. The residential LMV course is priced at ₹13,000, while the HPV residential course costs ₹16,700. For non-residential training, the LMV fee is ₹7,000, and the HPV course is available for ₹11,000. Both programmes last for 26 days, during which participants will receive comprehensive driving lessons and be prepared to obtain their driving licences.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy highlighted its potential to benefit a wide range of individuals looking to enhance their driving skills or pursue a career in the transport industry. “This initiative by BMTC is expected to benefit drivers who want to enhance their employability and driving skills, especially those seeking a career in the transport sector. By offering this course, BMTC is making use of its facilities and infrastructure to provide valuable skills to the general public. This training programme will benefit hundreds of people across Karnataka.”

According to BMTC, the driving training will be conducted at BMTC’s Driver Training Centre located in Vaddarahalli on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru. Interested candidates can contact BMTC for more details. They can register at 7760991085 or 6364858520 during office hours.

