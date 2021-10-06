Around 80 groups have sought permission from the BBMP to install idols for Durga Puja. Civic chief Gaurav Gupta said the government is likely to issue guidelines for the same The organisers will have to approach the local police for permission, while local civic officials will ensure guidelines are adhered to.
For Durga Puja
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
October 06, 2021 02:07 IST
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
October 06, 2021 02:07 IST
