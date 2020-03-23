For delivery boys in Bengaluru, it was just another working day

Some hotels were open for delivery on food delivery apps. That apart, some e-commerce delivery personnel were seen making their deliveries.

According to a delivery personnel, it was just another working day for them. “Many apartments have restrictions. We have been instructed to leave packages at the reception. They also ask us to use sanitizers before we touch the packages,” the delivery personnel said.

Online food ordering from the few open restaurants seemed brisk through the day, what with limited options available.

Jagadish, a food delivery personnel working with an aggregator, said, “After getting an alert on the order, we go to hotels and restaurants from where the customer has ordered food. If it is functioning, we collect the order. Else, we send the photo of closed hotel with a selfie. If a hotel is closed, a nominal amount gets credited in our account.”

Packaged food

Several hotels and restaurants were closed on Sunday, as were neighbourhood shops and supermarkets. In anticipation of such a situation, many people seemed to have stocked up on ready-to-eat and packaged food.

“When the curfew was announced, I knew that the cook would not be able to come. I decided to buy some noodles for Sunday,” said a 24-year-old employee of a private company, who has been working from home for the past one week.

Milk booths opened post 2 p.m. Many citizens thronged to these booths to buy milk, curd and other milk products.