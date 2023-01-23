ADVERTISEMENT

Footpaths, roads, and drains are top concerns of city’s residents

January 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Budget, footpaths, roads, and drains are on the top of the list of priorities for Bengaluru residents, according to the Janaagraha Center for Citizenship and Democracy, which collected opinions of the people.

As part of Janaagraha’s ‘My City My Budget’ initiative, the BBMP started collecting inputs from residents. The Budget bus covered all 243 wards spread across eight zones and 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru for one month to receive Budget inputs. Over 16,261 inputs were collected both offline and online.

According to the Janaagraha, footpaths, roads, and drains constituted 67% of submitted inputs. “Over 470 km of new footpaths and repair of over 950 km of existing footpaths were suggested by the citizens. Investment to improve the pedestrian mobility in Bengaluru emerged as the most critical theme, cutting across demographic spread. Need for adequate streetlights in the city was a persistent trend across almost all zones of the city. Greater demand for footpath maintenance from inner zones, while outer zones demand for provisioning of new footpaths,” Janaagraha said in a release.

“BBMP has keenly ensured citizen participation in its budgeting process for the last many years. We not only intend to take forward the initiative of allocating funds to each ward to address the issues raised by citizens through the My City My Budget campaign, but also look forward to citizens prioritising and assisting BBMP in implementing the works identified successfully through the Ward Committees, thus moving another step towards institutionalisation of community participation in budgeting and development of the city. On the whole, this will add another dimension to position Bengaluru among the most livable cities of India.” said Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP.

Mr. Tushar Giri Nath also said that the BBMP Budget will be presented in February once the State government gives its approval.

