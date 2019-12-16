Footbridge to link Yeshwantpur railway, metro stations

Yeshwantpur railway station, the city’s second busiest station, will soon get a multidirectional footbridge.

It will connect the main entrance of the railway station (near the market) to the metro station, which is on the national highway. The multidirectional footbridge will also connect the metro station with the railway station platform.

This will come as a relief to citizens as currently, they have to walk 2 km from the main entrance of the railway station to reach the metro station.

A senior railway official said the Railways had in principle agreed for construction of the footbridge. “This will help people access the railway and metro stations,” the official said. He also said that the BMRCL would plan and build the footbridge, and South Western Railway (SWR) had given them permission.

Rajkumar Dugar of the Citizens for Citizens (C4C), which has been demanding the footbridge, said people had suffered a lot for more than five years and it was high time the BMRCL built it. “This footbridge will solve multiple problems, including reducing traffic congestion in the neighbouring areas,” he said.

Sanjeev Dyamannavar, transportation expert, said the footbridge should have been constructed when the metro station opened in 2014. “Owing to differences between the SWR and the BMRCL, it is the passengers and citizens who have suffered all these years,” he said, and added that though bus stops, metro station, and railway station were located close to each other, they were not connected or integrated.

“This caused a major hassle for people to access public transport in the area, especially for those from old Yeshwantpur part,” he said.

Many regular commuters suggested that the SWR open a ticket counter on the footbridge and declare it an unpaid area, so that people need not buy platform tickets to access it.