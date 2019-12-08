Footbridge to link railway, metro stations at Cantonment

Taking into account citizens’ requests, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. has agreed to construct a footbridge connecting Cantonment railway station and the upcoming Bamboo Bazaar metro station (Cantonment Metro Station).

The BMRCL is also exploring the possibility of extending the bridge till the junction near the railway underpass, towards Vasanthnagar.

“We are working on the design, route and other plans of the bridge from the metro station to the Cantonment railway station. We are carefully planning for this particular bridge as it is going to be around 700 meters long,” a senior BMRCL official said. He added that the foot over bridge will be planned in such a way that it would be close to the platforms of both the stations.

Rajkumar Rajkumar Dugar of Citizens for Citizens (C4C) said the BMRCL has also promised to build an bridge with a travelator. “The bridge will integrate the two stations. Ideally they should have been next to each other, but unfortunately that has not happened,” he said.

Many commuters pointed out the need to extend the footbridge towards Vasanthnagar, as it would serve thousands of people in the neighbourhood and many institutions and hospitals and offices around.

Bamboo Bazaar Metro Station comes on the Gottigere-Nagawara stretch of the metro line. The BMRCL had initially proposed the construction of a metro station close to Cantonment railway station, near the existing parking lot, but this was later realigned. The new realignment of the station to Bamboo Bazaar drew criticism from many citizens. After changing the alignment citing land issues, high cost, and ‘non-feasibility’ of building metro station near existing railway station, the BMRCL proposed to construct a subway with travelator for the benefit of passengers to hop on and hop off from two stations. With change in plan, it appears like the BMRCL has dropped the passenger subway project.

Citizens are also asking the BMRCL to come up with plans to link metro station with Cantonment suburban railway station which is going to come up near the existing railway station.

Vijay Paul, a regular commuter from, Cantonment to Whitefield, said he and a group of friends had written to the authorities about this.

“We are happy now as they are at least connecting the two stations. Otherwise, the station would have lost its purpose,” he said adding that people do not want to walk for more than half a kilometre to reach another station. “It it discouraging to have two stations far away. However, this might encourage citizens to opt for public transport,” he said.