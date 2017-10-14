Football fans get chance to watch matches with players

Football fans will get the chance to watch elite English club football alongside legendary players, at the Premier League Live fan park at KTPO (Whitefield) this weekend.

Stalwarts including Alan Shearer, John Barnes, Robert Pires, Ronny Johnsen and Shay Given will interact with fans at the venue. A giant screen will telecast three Premier League matches live on Saturday, and two on Sunday. A virtual reality experience to give fans a Premier League experience, a football skills challenge, and a Premier League Trophy tour are other attractions on offer. Entry is free, though a registration process is required. Registration can be done online at www.premierleague .com/pl-live or at the venue.