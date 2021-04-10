‘Starved of business’, food service sector seeks relaxation of curfew

10 April 2021 22:14 IST

Police shut flyovers, seal entry and exit points of the city to enforce night curfew

With the police virtually barricading the city on Saturday to enforce night curfew, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) sought a relaxation in the timings. The two associations, which together represent thousands of businesses in the food service sector, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa urging the government to push curfew timing to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m.. They also requested the government to allow food delivery till midnight.

They claimed that the curfew was placing tremendous stress on the already struggling sector. “Most of us have been unable to service liabilities and payments that decimated our industry with the lockdown of 2020, and the effective curbs on our operating hours starting April 10 will expose us to further catastrophic losses,” stated the memorandum

They pointed out that with the 10 p.m. curfew, they would have to cease operations by 9 p.m. It will eliminate the largest chunk of revenue that is generated between both dine-in and delivery, they said.

Exit and entry points sealed

The police shut down roads and flyovers on Saturday, and sealed entry and exit points of the city to enforce night curfew. Double roads were converted into one-ways and barricades were put up to deter motorists.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant held a meeting with senior officials to discuss a plan of action. Patrolling was intensified and Hoysalas were seen making announcements and asking hotels, bars and restaurants and commercial establishments to shut shop by 10 p.m. “While offices and factories can function for the night shift, employees should carry an ID and follow the COVID-19 guidelines,” Mr. Pant said.

“Vehicle movement after 10 p.m. has been restricted, except for essential services and in emergency conditions,” a senior police officer said. People who are travelling to other cities by flight, train, and buses are allowed to commute but need to carry the required documents.

“If any commercial establishment is open after 10 p.m., it will be sealed. Vehicles that are not part of essential services will be seized,” Mr. Pant added.

If anyone violates the prohibitory order, they will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) and Section 188 ( disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, warned police officials.