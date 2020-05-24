Food sector experts discuss post-COVID-19 challenges

BENGALURU

24 May 2020 09:43 IST

Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru, on Saturday, hosted an online panel discussion on “Emerging Actions for Food Industry in India: Post COVID-19”, in association with The Hindu. Experts from the food sector highlighted the challenges, and the ways to work towards sustainability. Chief Operations Officer of ICRISAT, Saikat Datta Mazumdar, spoke on the role of the food industry in promoting local production and consumption, and opportunities for the food-processing business through ICRISAT’s schemes.

Other industry experts who participated in the discussion emphasised the role of digitizing agriculture for food security, efficiency and its growth, and the need for ultra-modern food-processing technologies like cryogenic food processing and frozen food.

Industry CEOs P.C. Mustafa (ID Fresh Food), Pradboth S.H. (Marico), Saikat D.M. (ICRISAT), Madhu J. (Agrometric-USA), Sivakumar P. (NABARD), Devaraj U. (ATS F&B) and others served as panelists.

Over 100 participants comprising students, academicians, researchers and practitioners of food technology and business participated in the event.