Food safety department cracks down on outlets selling shawarma across Karnataka

Published - June 29, 2024 11:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After banning the use of artificial colours in gobi manchurian and kebabs, the Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka has now cracked down on hotels and restaurants that sell shawarma (meat roll) in the State.

Following complaints by people from across the State about food poisoning after consuming shawarma, officials from the Food Safety Department collected 17 samples of the meat rolls (shawarma) from 10 districts, including hotels in BBMP, Bengaluru Urban districts, Tumkuru, Mysuru, Hubbali, Mangaluru and Ballari.

After an analysis, the officials found that only nine of the 17 samples were safe for human consumption. The rest had traces of yeast and bacteria that could have grown due to the unhygienic conditions, especially lack of cleanliness during preparation and prolonged storage of the meat,” said an official order.

“Consumption of shawarma rolls in which there is growth of yeast and bacteria can pose serious health risks to people. Based on the lab reports, we have initiated action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, against the hotels and restaurants where the dish was found to be prepared in unhygienic conditions,” stated the Order issued by Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K.

“Considering the health and safety of citizens, we have cautioned all restaurants and hotels and advised them to prepare the rolls with fresh meat on a daily basis and register their establishments under the FSSAI Act and obtain licenses. People have also been advised to buy shawarma only from hotels that have the FSSAI licence,” the Order added.

The department is also considering imposing restrictions on the use of artificial colouring agents in panipuri sauces. Following an analysis of 260 panipuri samples collected from across the State, officials found alarming levels of carcinogenic chemicals in 43 samples, especially in its ingredients, including sauces and meetha khara powder.

