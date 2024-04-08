Food delivery personnel arrested in Bengaluru for peddling drugs

April 08, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The anti-narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested a food delivery executive and recovered marijuana worth ₹10 lakh from him. The accused, Bhabhajyothi Doley from Assam, working as a delivery executive in the city for the last 12 years, was also allegedly peddling drugs to his customers.

An initial probe revealed that the accused would source the drugs from his native place and store it at his rented accommodation and sell it to his customers while on work to avoid attention. The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act and taken into custody to ascertain his network.

In another incident, the CCB anti-narcotics team arrested a Nigerian national and recovered MDMA crystals worth ₹4 crore from him. The accused, identified as Henry Chukwuemeka, came to the city on a business visa four years ago and overstayed after the expiry of his travel documents.

The accused stayed in a rented accommodation at Banasawadi and sourced the drugs through courier. According to the police, he would get the drugs in ladies’ handbags concealed under specially designed layers. The accused had rented the neighbouring house too and would get the delivery to the neighbouring address, a police officer said

Based on a tip-off, a police team kept a watch on the accused and trapped him red-handed. He was taken into custody to ascertain his network.