Food delivery man killed in road accident near J.P. Park in Bengaluru

January 13, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old food delivery person was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the road divider on Tank Bund Road near J.P. Park, in Yeshwantpur traffic police station limits, in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased, Anil Kumar L.M., was returning home from work and was reportedly riding rashly. According to the police, Anil lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the iron barricades put up on the road divider and sustained severe head injuries.

By the time passers-by came to his help, Anil had succumbed to his injuries. The Yeshwantpur traffic police shifted the body for post-mortem.

CONNECT WITH US