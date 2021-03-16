Food delivery executive files complaint against customer

He had lost his job and was arrested after being accused of punching her in the face

The food delivery executive accused of assaulting a customer has filed a counter-complaint accusing her of beating him with a slipper, and abusing and threatening him.

Based on the complaint by Kamaraj, the police registered an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee on Monday charging her under Sections 341 (wrongful restrain), 355 (assault or use force to dishonour person), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Kamaraj, in his complaint, told the police that Hitesha was enraged over the delay in delivery of her order. She allegedly started hitting him with slippers. At some point, he resisted. In the melee, his left hand touched her right hand and her ring hit her nose, resulting in bleeding, he alleged,.

He added that he is the only breadwinner in the family, taking care of his ailing mother. He had been working in Zomato for the past two years. He had earned appreciation and good ratings for his prompt work.

Hitesha, a make-up artist, had posted a video online describing the alleged attack, which occurred on March 9. She filed a complaint with the police, who arrested Kamaraj. After questioning him, they released him on station bail.

She claimed to have ordered food around 3.30 p.m. and delivery was expected within an hour. When the food did not arrive, she called the firm’s customer care number to lodge a complaint seeking a free delivery or cancellation of the order. She was on the phone when Kamaraj reached her house. An altercation broke out. She alleged that the delivery partner pushed the door open, barged into the house, placed the food on her table, punched her in the face and ran out.

After the video went viral on social media, the company apologised and said it had delisted the delivery partner.