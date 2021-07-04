Food delivery executive attacked

Bengaluru

04 July 2021 23:11 IST

A 38-year-old Swiggy food delivery executive was assaulted by three men on Friday morning. The victim, Sujith Sarkar, sustained severe head injuries as the gang attacked him with a stone. They also damaged his bike.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when Sarkar was returning home after delivering food to a customer. As he was approaching Hosur Main Road, three men on a bike confronted him and demanded that he hand over all food he had. “Sarkar tried to reason with them and told them that he had no delivery packets on him. In response, the trio beat him up badly,” said the police.

They left Sarkar on the road bleeding. However, he was able to call his friend Kaylan. “His friend arrived and took him to a private hospital for treatment. After receiving an alert from hospital staff, the Bommanahalli police visited Sarkar and recorded his statement,” said the police.

Based on the physical description of the accused and the registration number of the bike, the police have taken up a case of wrongful restraint, assault and intentional insult against the trio and efforts are on to track them down.