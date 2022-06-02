Food delivery executive arrested for harassing women online

June 02, 2022 00:07 IST

The South East division police on Wednesday arrested 40-year-old food delivery executive for allegedly harassing women online since one year.

The accused Purushotham, 40, a resident of Madiwala, was arrested based on an alert by the central agency that the accused was dealing with child pornography. According to the police, the accused would befriend women on social media and start chatting with them and shared objectionable videos and pictures to harass them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused had also used child pornographic material and was flagged by the central agency monitoring child abuses cases online and alerted the police .

He was booked under various sections of the IT act and remanded to judicial custody.