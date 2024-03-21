March 21, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The HAL police arrested a 27-year-old food delivery executive for allegedly misbehaving with a 30-year-old software engineer at AECS Layout in Bengaluru on March 17.

The accused, Akash Basavaraj, is a native of Kalaburagi. He resides in a paying guest accommodation at Kundalahalli. He went to the woman’s house to deliver food that she had ordered online. The accused reportedly requested her to let him use the wash room as it was an emergency.

The complainant reportedly allowed him to do to, and went to the kitchen to attend to her chores. The accused allegedly followed her into the kitchen and held her hand. The complainant hit him with a frying pan and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the scene.

The woman complained to the food delivery company, and to the police, who registered a case under Section 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested.

