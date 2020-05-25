Bengaluru

Food deliveries to continue, but hoteliers seek clarity from CM

Hotel associations are facilitating hotels and restaurants to take up a certified online training programme on preventive measures to be followed.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hoteliers and restaurateurs, who have been making a case for opening to diners, plan to meet Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa this week to seek clarity on the road ahead. Many proprietors and hoteliers say they cannot afford to wait till the end of the month.

When lockdown restrictions were eased, hotel owners’ associations had threatened to shut down delivery services after they were excluded from the list of businesses and services that could operate. They agreed to continue providing takeaway and delivery after the Chief Minister intervened and sought more time.

P.C. Rao, president, Bangalore Hotel Association, said that they could not meet the Chief Minister on Friday and their next course of actions will depend on what is discussed in the next meeting. “The government has assured that the matter will be sorted out by Tuesday or Wednesday. They have apparently written to the Union government and are awaiting a response. Hence, we will wait and watch,” Mr. Rao said, adding that they were confident that the government would take the right step.

Chandrashekar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA), said that maintaining social distancing and taking other precautionary measures in hotels and restaurants was much easier than maintaining the same in public transport facilities. “Both are essential services. We may be forced to stop parcel services, as there is no profit in it,” he said.

Hotel associations are facilitating hotels and restaurants to take up a certified online training programme on preventive measures to be followed at hotels and restaurants as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) directions. “We are completely ready to open hotels and restaurants with all the precautionary measures in place. We are just waiting for the government to give a nod,” said a hotelier.

Pubs reeling under massive financial crisis

The overall economic slump coinciding with lockdown-related restrictions has hit pubs hard in the city. “The uncertainty is rubbing salt on our wounds. We are just hoping and waiting for the silver lining. We are only doing less than five percent of business,” said the owner of a popular pub in Bengaluru.

