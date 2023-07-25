ADVERTISEMENT

Food at hotels in Bengaluru to cost 10% more  

July 25, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Those who have already increased their prices will not hike it again

The Hindu Bureau

Following the recent increase in the prices of food grains, vegetables, milk, and other commodities, hoteliers in Bengaluru have decided to hike the prices of all food items by 10% from August 1. Although many restaurants and eateries have already increased their prices by 5-10%, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) made an across-the-board decision on Tuesday.

While the prices of food items in hotels and restaurants are usually revised once every year in April, this year, the association had not done the same. “We waited as there were elections and many other things going on. But now, we have formally decided to increase the rates as prices of all ingredients have shot up,” said P.C. Rao, president, BBHA.

“Those who have already increased their prices will not be hiking it again. This 10% increase will come into effect at those hotels which have not increased the prices this year,” Mr. Rao added.

After the prices of tomatoes, chillies and various pulses and grains went up, hoteliers had been contemplating a hike in their selling prices. Those within BBHA had earlier told The Hindu that a decision would be made after the revision of milk prices. Last week, it was announced that Nandini milk is likely to get dearer by ₹3 per litre.

The price hike at hotels would also be applicable to tea and coffee, hoteliers said.

