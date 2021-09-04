‘Follow SOPs while towing vehicles’

Bengaluru

04 September 2021 01:12 IST

A meeting was held in light of incidents where vehicle towing personnel were assaulted by motorists

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has directed the city police to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while towing vehicles from ‘No Parking’ zones in the city, giving no room for any complaints from the public.

The Minister held a meeting on Friday with the police to discuss the issue in light of recent incidents where vehicle towing personnel and traffic police were assaulted by motorists alleging harassment and violation of norms.

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) said they gave the Home Minister a presentation on the SOPs to tow vehicles. “The minister had no objections with any of the SOPs, but has directed us to ensure it is implemented in letter and spirit,” he said. It can be recalled that one of the first directions by Mr. Jnanendra after he took over as Home Minister was also to traffic police, asking them not to conduct random checks.

“The traffic police should alert the vehicle owners by blowing sirens before a towing driver on the road as per the laid down SOP. No Parking penalty has to be collected, and the vehicle not towed, if the vehicle owner is at the spot,” Mr. Jnanendra instructed the police, a press communique from his office said.

Incidentally, in Indiranagar where motorists assaulted towing personnel on August 20, the bone of contention was that motorists were not alerted before the drive.

The Minister also reportedly stressed that vehicle towing staff should not get into arguments with the public and treat them in a courteous manner. He also instructed police to ensure no damage to be done to vehicles while towing.