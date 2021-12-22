Fog goes the whole hog at KIA

A file photo of Kempegowda International Airport.

22 December 2021 00:42 IST

Departure of 39 flights delayed on Tuesday morning

Bad weather at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) resulted in the delay of departure of 39 flights on Tuesday morning. In the current winter season, Tuesday recorded the highest number of delays. Though the poor visibility impacted departures, not much impact was seen on the arrival of flights.

A spokesperson of BIAL said that despite drop in visibility, the arrival of 46 flights handled in CAT III conditions. The south runway of the airport is CAT III B compliant which enables flight operations even during low visibility during inclement weather. “On Tuesday, 46 flights landed under CAT III conditions, while two flights were diverted to Chennai as the crew were not qualified for CAT III operations. CAT II/III operations come into effect when the visibility drops below 550 metres. As per the DGCA mandate, crew must be qualified and trained for instrument approaches to lowest CAT I, II/III conditions,” said a spokesperson.

A SpiceJet flight from Hyderabad was diverted to Chennai. An international flight from Abu Dhabi to Kannur via Bengaluru was also diverted to Chennai.

