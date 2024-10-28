GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fog and mist conditions likely over Bengaluru, says IMD

Published - October 28, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The sun breaks through a foggy blanket across Bengaluru on Sunday.

The sun breaks through a foggy blanket across Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Over the last couple of days, fog and mist conditions have been prevailing over Bengaluru, which is likely to continue in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, in its forecast for the next 48 hours, has said that there would be partly cloudy skies and dry weather likely. It stated that fog/mist is very likely during the early morning hours in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively.

On Sunday, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 27.7 °C and a minimum of 19.4°C as per data recorded at 5.30 p.m. and 8.30 a.m. respectively.

HAL Airport recorded a maximum and minimum of 27.6°C and 18.0 °C. The Kempegowda International Airport recorded a maximum and minimum of 28.6 °C and 18.5 °C.

The normal maximum temperatures in Bengaluru city, HAL, and KIA are 28.3°C, 28.2°C, and 29.2°C, and there has been a departure of -0.6°C from the normal as per the observation at 5.30 p.m.

