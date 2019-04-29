Foetus recovered from STP chamber

The Bellandur police have registered an FIR against an unknown person after they found a foetus, believed to be four months old, in a sewage treatment plant of an apartment complex in Iblur on Thursday.
The incident came to light when Thippeswamy, an STP operator working in Embassy Pristine apartment, was cleaning the chamber as it was clogged. He came across a foetus and alerted the police.
The police rushed to the spot and took the foetus to the hospital for further procedure and filed an FIR against unknown persons under Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC.
“This is the first of this kind of incident we have come across,” said a police officer, and added that they have sought legal opinion for further investigations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor