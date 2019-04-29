Foetus recovered from STP chamber

The Bellandur police have registered an FIR against an unknown person after they found a foetus, believed to be four months old, in a sewage treatment plant of an apartment complex in Iblur on Thursday.

The incident came to light when Thippeswamy, an STP operator working in Embassy Pristine apartment, was cleaning the chamber as it was clogged. He came across a foetus and alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and took the foetus to the hospital for further procedure and filed an FIR against unknown persons under Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC.

“This is the first of this kind of incident we have come across,” said a police officer, and added that they have sought legal opinion for further investigations.