Focus on innovation, learning, health critical for India to become superpower, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Published - June 14, 2024 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Dinesh Gundu Rao

It’s critical for India to keep on innovating, learning, and focusing on health for it to become a global superpower, said Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

The Minister was speaking at an HR event organised by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) here on Thursday.

Commenting on the importance of skill, he said: “India is the biggest power when it comes to knowledge and skillsets. With proper training and skilling, we can become an unbeatable nation. Skillsets are the biggest resource of this country of over 140 crore people.’’

According to Mr. Rao, the country has achieved a lot and its corporate sector has grown tremendously in the last 40 years. “India is the biggest power when it comes to knowledge and skills. With proper training and skillset, India will become an unbeatable nation in the coming days. But it is a process that we have to keep working on and keep innovating and learning,’’ he urged.

Speaking on the occasion, B.V. Naidu, chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), stressed on the importance of nurturing talent at the same time, without losing focus on retention and reduction of talent attrition.

KDEM has been working on the Beyond Bengaluru outreach programme, with an aim to create opportunities for talent to thrive outside of Bangalore. He said: ‘’We are expanding to Mysuru and Hubballi and in addition, we are working towards establishing state-of-the-art co-working spaces in Mysuru. These spaces will engage talent within their own geographies, providing them with better opportunities and fostering regional growth,’’ Mr. Naidu said.

T.R. Parsuraman, chairman, ASSOCHAM Southern Region Council and executive adviser, Toyota Kirloskar, said: “HR is an important function in nurturing MSMEs towards India’s $10 trillion economy. We are thankful to the State government for favourable policies to nurture corporates in Karnataka.”

Assocham gave away HR Trailblazer Awards honouring select corporates for driving innovation,inclusion, and excellence in their workplaces.

