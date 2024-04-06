GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

FM perhaps deliberately confusing SDRF and NDRF, says Siddaramaiah

Funds under SDRF are allocated every year and this is shared between the Centre and the State in the ratio of 75:25. SDRF is used for routine disaster relief, says the Chief Minister

April 06, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Rebutting the statement of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that financial relief to disasters was the ambit of the State government, using the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to which the Union Government had released funds in time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds charge of Finance Department, said the argument was a “blatant lie” aimed to confuse people. 

“Funds under SDRF are allocated every year and this is shared between the Centre and the State in the ratio of 75:25. SDRF is used for routine disaster relief. When the scale of the disaster is large, a memorandum is submitted to the Centre for funds under NDRF. Drought in Karnataka is unprecedented with 225 out of 250 taluks declared drought affected. The money available under SDRF is not sufficient to provide for crop failure of over 48 lakh hectares belonging to 34 lakh farmers. For providing relief for crop loss as per the norms we need ₹4,663 crores,” he said. 

“We have been judicious in utilizing SDRF funds, especially in combating drought conditions. Yet, with drought-induced damages escalating beyond ₹37,000 crore, our plea for additional support of ₹18,171 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) seems to be falling on deaf ears,” he said. “The Finance Minister is perhaps deliberately confusing the two distinct funds,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.